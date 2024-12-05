McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $630.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MCK. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $531.00 to $688.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $630.00 to $713.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $635.86.

McKesson Price Performance

McKesson stock opened at $611.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $549.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $561.22. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $431.35 and a fifty-two week high of $637.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.49.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.19. McKesson had a net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 207.50%. The business had revenue of $93.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.23 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that McKesson will post 32.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 2.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,943,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,175,000 after acquiring an additional 138,685 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 17.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,968,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,557,000 after acquiring an additional 438,423 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,653,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,873,000 after acquiring an additional 26,299 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,297,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,862,000 after acquiring an additional 36,583 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 55.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,189,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,048,000 after acquiring an additional 425,875 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

