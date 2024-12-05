McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,571,514 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 42,564 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,527,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,095,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $333,719,000 after purchasing an additional 18,474 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 31.4% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 52,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,017,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 317,489 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $96,679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 19.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.57, for a total transaction of $328,128.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,777.88. The trade was a 8.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $3,518,451.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,966,996.55. The trade was a 19.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,099 shares of company stock worth $10,273,786. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.2 %

MCD opened at $295.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $211.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $317.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $299.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.44.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 62.16%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

