Maven Securities LTD Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKWD. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,296,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,786,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,528,000 after purchasing an additional 34,286 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 919,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,269,000 after purchasing an additional 77,354 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 874,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,622,000 after purchasing an additional 28,618 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 743,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,265,000 after purchasing an additional 84,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:SKWD opened at $54.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.95 and a 200-day moving average of $40.98. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.76. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $54.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SKWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $300.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SKWD. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, Director James Charles Hays sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 747,261 shares in the company, valued at $40,352,094. The trade was a 3.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

