Maven Securities LTD Acquires 5,176 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Maven Securities LTD grew its holdings in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) by 34.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD owned about 0.13% of Carriage Services worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Carriage Services during the third quarter worth about $1,784,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Carriage Services by 6.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 82,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Praetorian PR LLC boosted its position in Carriage Services by 15.2% during the third quarter. Praetorian PR LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 10,578 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Carriage Services during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Carriage Services by 46.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of Carriage Services stock opened at $40.55 on Thursday. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.84 and a 12-month high of $40.91. The company has a market cap of $617.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.67.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.19. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $100.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.18%.

In related news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $188,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,791.48. This trade represents a 12.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

