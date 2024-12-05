Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Port Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 109,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,918,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 74,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,808,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,908,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,429,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total value of $2,294,994.10. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,363,085.66. The trade was a 23.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $533.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective (up previously from $565.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $536.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.16.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $521.12 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $404.32 and a 1-year high of $535.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $512.46 and a 200-day moving average of $477.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $478.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.27% and a net margin of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.97%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

