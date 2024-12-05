Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Updates Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.540-0.640 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion. Marvell Technology also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.54-0.64 EPS.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 23.2 %

MRVL opened at $118.15 on Thursday. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $50.35 and a 12-month high of $119.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -14.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVL. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.92.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 150,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $12,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 694,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,906,203.50. The trade was a 17.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total transaction of $534,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,203,170.16. The trade was a 5.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 267,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,899,260. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

