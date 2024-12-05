Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given New $115.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MRVL. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.92.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $118.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $50.35 and a 12 month high of $119.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.44 and a 200-day moving average of $75.04. The company has a market capitalization of $104.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -21.62%.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $177,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,250.02. This represents a 10.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total value of $133,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,211 shares in the company, valued at $10,180,768.54. This trade represents a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,899,260 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,944,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2,313.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 23,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,432,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

