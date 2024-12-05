Martingale Asset Management L P Takes Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,175,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,661,000 after buying an additional 127,769 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 682,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,695,000 after buying an additional 83,265 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 561,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,281,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 375,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,546,000 after buying an additional 114,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 368,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,496,000 after buying an additional 45,049 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AXON. Morgan Stanley upgraded Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $500.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $385.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.33.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

AXON stock opened at $687.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.62, a PEG ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.96. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.02 and a 1 year high of $689.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $498.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $606.15, for a total transaction of $12,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 208,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,179,820.90. This trade represents a 8.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 8,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.86, for a total value of $2,985,284.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,228 shares in the company, valued at $64,298,548.08. This trade represents a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,660 shares of company stock valued at $62,233,829. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Further Reading

