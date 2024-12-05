Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 421 Shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 35.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Reliance were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Reliance during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Reliance by 27.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Reliance by 17.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Reliance in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Reliance from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Reliance in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Reliance from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.83.

Insider Activity at Reliance

In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 3,892 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $1,260,618.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,569,396.30. This trade represents a 4.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark V. Kaminski sold 5,000 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.01, for a total value of $1,490,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,724 shares of company stock worth $6,856,500. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $310.82 on Thursday. Reliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $261.77 and a 52-week high of $342.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $300.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.05.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.02). Reliance had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.16%.

About Reliance

(Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.