Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Stock Holdings in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its holdings in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) by 55.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35,058 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.09% of Immersion worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IMMR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immersion by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,892,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,154,000 after acquiring an additional 16,287 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Immersion by 4.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immersion by 160.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Immersion by 369.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 84,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 66,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greylin Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Price Performance

NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $9.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $293.10 million, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.51. Immersion Co. has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $13.94.

Immersion Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.78%.

IMMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BWS Financial increased their price target on Immersion from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

