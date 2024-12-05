Martingale Asset Management L P Invests $170,000 in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HL. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 313.6% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth $49,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth $55,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hecla Mining

In related news, VP Kurt Allen sold 108,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $735,303.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,949. This represents a 38.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hecla Mining Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE HL opened at $5.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.89. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $7.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -143.50 and a beta of 1.92.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $245.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a $0.0138 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HL has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.94.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

