Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of MMLP opened at $3.99 on Monday. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average of $3.64.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $170.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Martin Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Martin Midstream Partners stock. De Lisle Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,833 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. De Lisle Partners LLP owned 0.67% of Martin Midstream Partners worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.

