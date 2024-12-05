Macquarie Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Stock

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSKGet Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Macquarie from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective points to a potential upside of 63.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

CleanSpark Trading Up 5.2 %

CleanSpark stock opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 4.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.52. CleanSpark has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $24.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CleanSpark news, Director Thomas Leigh Wood sold 22,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $205,331.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,342. This trade represents a 13.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 26,272 shares of company stock worth $254,836 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CleanSpark

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSK. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in CleanSpark by 33.3% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in CleanSpark by 470.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in CleanSpark by 42.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in CleanSpark by 21.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in CleanSpark in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

