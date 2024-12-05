Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has $22.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $14.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MAC. Compass Point raised their price target on Macerich from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Macerich from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Macerich from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Macerich Stock Performance

Shares of Macerich stock opened at $21.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Macerich has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $21.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.64.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $220.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.54 million. Macerich had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Macerich will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macerich Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Macerich’s payout ratio is 174.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macerich

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 0.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 275,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 0.6% during the third quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 154,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 7.2% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 40.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 152.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

