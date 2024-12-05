LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $13,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,312.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 39,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 36,908 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,371,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 135,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 93.2% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 45,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 22,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $77.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $77.38 and a 12-month high of $107.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.24.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 81.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.70.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

