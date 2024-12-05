Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Trading Down 5.3% – What’s Next?

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.19 and last traded at $16.33. 6,978,108 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 14,977,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.24.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LYFT. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Lyft from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lyft from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.77.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.56, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $27,439.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 929,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,523,502.16. The trade was a 0.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Logan Green sold 10,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $188,352.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 314,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,424,987. This trade represents a 3.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,909 shares of company stock valued at $505,686 in the last ninety days. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lyft in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,604,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Lyft by 84.8% during the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,186,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $78,872,000 after buying an additional 2,838,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Lyft by 27.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 8,114,166 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $103,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,208 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Lyft by 27,739.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,192,910 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $16,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,430,000. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

