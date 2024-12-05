Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Loop Capital Analyst Says

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $16.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LYFT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lyft from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Lyft from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lyft from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lyft from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Lyft from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.77.

Shares of LYFT opened at $17.24 on Wednesday. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average of $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.09.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. Lyft’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lyft will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Logan Green sold 10,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $188,352.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 314,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,424,987. This trade represents a 3.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $27,439.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 929,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,523,502.16. This represents a 0.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,909 shares of company stock valued at $505,686 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in Lyft by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Lyft by 310.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,576 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 77,578 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lyft during the 2nd quarter valued at $388,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Lyft during the 3rd quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lyft during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,349,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

