Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.560-5.640 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.5 billion-$3.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.5 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 14.080-14.160 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LULU traded up $2.54 on Thursday, hitting $344.81. 4,344,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,082,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $301.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.41. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $226.01 and a 1 year high of $516.39.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.56.

Get Our Latest Report on LULU

Insider Activity

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,918.82. This represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.