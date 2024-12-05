Loop Capital Has Lowered Expectations for Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Stock Price

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Loop Capital from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $161.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Baird R W raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $184.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 3.1 %

Insider Transactions at Mohawk Industries

MHK stock opened at $131.22 on Wednesday. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $90.22 and a one year high of $164.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.03.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $99,963.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,709 shares in the company, valued at $17,979,665.14. This trade represents a 0.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

(Get Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.