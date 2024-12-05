loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Anthony Li Hsieh Sells 129,196 Shares

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 129,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $290,691.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,347,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,032,228.25. This represents a 2.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Anthony Li Hsieh also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 26th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 83,667 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $195,780.78.
- On Thursday, November 14th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 146,072 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $368,101.44.
- On Thursday, October 31st, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 255,428 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $538,953.08.
- On Wednesday, October 16th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 18,806 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $38,740.36.
- On Monday, October 14th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 242,355 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $494,404.20.
- On Friday, September 13th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 10,141 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total value of $26,062.37.
- On Wednesday, September 11th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 480,088 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $1,113,804.16.
- On Monday, September 9th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 27,713 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $69,836.76.
- On Friday, September 6th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 239,729 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $584,938.76.
LDI stock opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.24. loanDepot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $3.71.
LDI has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on loanDepot from $2.30 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on loanDepot from $1.70 to $2.70 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.
loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
