loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Anthony Li Hsieh Sells 129,196 Shares

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 129,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $290,691.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,347,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,032,228.25. This represents a 2.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 83,667 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $195,780.78.

On Thursday, November 14th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 146,072 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $368,101.44.

On Thursday, October 31st, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 255,428 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $538,953.08.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 18,806 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $38,740.36.

On Monday, October 14th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 242,355 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $494,404.20.

On Friday, September 13th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 10,141 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total value of $26,062.37.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 480,088 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $1,113,804.16.

On Monday, September 9th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 27,713 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $69,836.76.

On Friday, September 6th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 239,729 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $584,938.76.

LDI stock opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.24. loanDepot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $3.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 66.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 113,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 45,173 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in loanDepot by 6.0% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 57,546 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in loanDepot by 27.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 19,655 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 390.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 158,221 shares during the period. Finally, 272 Capital LP lifted its position in shares of loanDepot by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 183,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 94,883 shares during the last quarter. 39.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LDI has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on loanDepot from $2.30 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on loanDepot from $1.70 to $2.70 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

