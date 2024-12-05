Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,139 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Linde were worth $24,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Linde from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Linde from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.75.

Linde stock opened at $459.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $466.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.97. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $396.07 and a 52 week high of $487.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.22%.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total transaction of $4,639,068.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,996. This trade represents a 36.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

