Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Shares Up 3.6% – Here’s Why

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 700,731 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 354,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Liberty Gold Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a current ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$106.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Liberty Gold news, Senior Officer Calvin Clovis Everett acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,000.00. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Liberty Gold

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the United States and Türkiye. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It holds interest in the Black Pine project located in Cassia County, southern Idaho; the Goldstrike project located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the TV Tower gold-silver-copper property located in northwestern Türkiye.

