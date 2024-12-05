Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Receives $187.77 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $187.36.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Get Leidos alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Leidos

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $165.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.22. Leidos has a 12-month low of $105.52 and a 12-month high of $202.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.64.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.97. Leidos had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leidos will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.31%.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total transaction of $193,632.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,095.52. This trade represents a 14.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel B. Geer bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $161.13 per share, for a total transaction of $322,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,260. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos by 1,460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos by 251.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

(Get Free Report

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.