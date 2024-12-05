LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Stock Price Down 5.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Free Report) dropped 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.68. Approximately 330,189 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 538,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.
Get Our Latest Research Report on LAVA Therapeutics
LAVA Therapeutics Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LAVA Therapeutics by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in LAVA Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $55,000.
About LAVA Therapeutics
LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than LAVA Therapeutics
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- NVIDIA’s Blackwell Chips Set for Arizona Manufacturing by TSMC?
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- BlackRock Makes Waves With $12B Private Credit Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for LAVA Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LAVA Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.