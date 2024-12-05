LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Stock Price Down 5.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Free Report) dropped 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.68. Approximately 330,189 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 538,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get LAVA Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on LAVA Therapeutics

LAVA Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LAVA Therapeutics by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in LAVA Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $55,000.

About LAVA Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LAVA Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LAVA Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.