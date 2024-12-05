Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) is Redmile Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Redmile Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,393,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,019 shares during the quarter. Kymera Therapeutics accounts for about 3.9% of Redmile Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Redmile Group LLC owned approximately 2.15% of Kymera Therapeutics worth $65,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 27.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 13.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1,402.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Kymera Therapeutics

In related news, Director Pamela Esposito sold 13,500 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $651,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $46.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.45. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $53.27.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 191.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.90) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KYMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Kymera Therapeutics Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

