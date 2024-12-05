Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Stacey G. Rock Sells 4,000 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) insider Stacey G. Rock sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total value of $106,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,497.11. This trade represents a 7.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

KTOS stock traded up $1.59 on Wednesday, reaching $27.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,117,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,899. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day moving average is $22.63. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 627.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 42,817 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $1,220,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $607,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 272.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 432,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 316,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

View Our Latest Report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.