Kory James Wentworth Sells 1,000 Shares of Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) CFO Kory James Wentworth sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $19,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,764.53. This represents a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kory James Wentworth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Kory James Wentworth sold 5,000 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Kory James Wentworth sold 8,637 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total transaction of $172,567.26.

On Monday, September 9th, Kory James Wentworth sold 3,195 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $47,829.15.

Entrada Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TRDA opened at $19.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of -0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average is $16.40. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 10.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,711,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,358,000 after purchasing an additional 161,962 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,288,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 8.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after purchasing an additional 46,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 469,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,504,000 after acquiring an additional 24,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 5.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 384,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 18,625 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRDA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Entrada Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Entrada Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

