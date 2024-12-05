Kory James Wentworth Sells 1,000 Shares of Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) CFO Kory James Wentworth sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $19,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,764.53. This represents a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Kory James Wentworth also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 2nd, Kory James Wentworth sold 5,000 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00.
- On Monday, November 11th, Kory James Wentworth sold 8,637 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total transaction of $172,567.26.
- On Monday, September 9th, Kory James Wentworth sold 3,195 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $47,829.15.
Entrada Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of TRDA opened at $19.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of -0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average is $16.40. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRDA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Entrada Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Entrada Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.
Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile
Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.
