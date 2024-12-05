Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,088 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 808.0% in the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $153.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.93.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $136.74 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $117.67 and a 12 month high of $149.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.14. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 198.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $417,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,417.53. This represents a 37.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

