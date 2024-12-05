KeyCorp Issues Positive Forecast for Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Price

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $260.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.57% from the stock’s previous close.

TEAM has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Atlassian from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Atlassian from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Atlassian from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Atlassian from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Atlassian from $177.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.11.

Atlassian Stock Up 7.1 %

Atlassian stock opened at $287.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.87 billion, a PE ratio of -189.14 and a beta of 0.80. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $135.29 and a 12 month high of $287.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.35% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.96, for a total value of $2,113,850.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,277,001.60. This represents a 4.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $123,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 143,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,482,294.26. The trade was a 0.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,694 shares of company stock worth $52,194,040. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 229.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 23,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

