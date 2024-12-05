KeyCorp Issues Pessimistic Estimate for Duke Energy Earnings

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2026 earnings estimates for Duke Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $6.71 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.72. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Duke Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.96 per share.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS.
Shares of DUK stock opened at $113.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $87.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.47. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $90.09 and a 12 month high of $121.25.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sachetta LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.84%.
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.
