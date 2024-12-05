Kenneth Stillwell Sells 2,000 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $189,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,840. This represents a 11.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kenneth Stillwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 25th, Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,792 shares of Pegasystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total transaction of $458,436.80.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.17, for a total transaction of $73,170.00.

Pegasystems Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $97.13 on Thursday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.07 and a 12 month high of $97.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.71. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 70.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEGA has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pegasystems

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimist Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Pegasystems by 5.0% in the second quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Pegasystems by 5.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pegasystems by 49.1% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 29.9% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 2.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

Further Reading

