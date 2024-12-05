Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Positive Forecast for Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Stock Price

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Up 1.5 %

EFSC stock opened at $59.93 on Wednesday. Enterprise Financial Services has a twelve month low of $37.28 and a twelve month high of $63.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.83 and a 200 day moving average of $48.81.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $164.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.56 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Financial Services

In other news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total value of $5,956,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,982. This trade represents a 70.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Financial Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 16.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,545,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,721,000 after purchasing an additional 505,552 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $8,884,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1,856.8% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 130,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,708,000 after buying an additional 124,181 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,095,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 19.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 655,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,816,000 after purchasing an additional 104,960 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

