Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Stock

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $116.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.40.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $119.47 on Wednesday. BOK Financial has a one year low of $75.64 and a one year high of $121.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.77.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $888.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.43 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 31.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.83, for a total value of $235,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,709 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,061.47. The trade was a 4.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOK Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

