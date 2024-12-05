KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $67.28, but opened at $61.28. KB Financial Group shares last traded at $61.25, with a volume of 93,547 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in KB Financial Group by 11.8% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in KB Financial Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 426,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,332,000 after purchasing an additional 56,400 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in KB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,291,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in KB Financial Group by 18.6% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

