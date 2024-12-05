JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,508 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 556.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 76,400 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after purchasing an additional 10,288 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 136.9% in the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 14,026 shares in the last quarter. FMA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $11,885,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $9,210,000.

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS JPLD opened at $51.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.56.

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (JPLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests mainly in a broad portfolio of investment grade asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities with an average duration of three years or less.

