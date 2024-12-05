JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for THG (LON:THG)

THG (LON:THG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of THG from GBX 66 ($0.84) to GBX 53 ($0.67) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th.
In other THG news, insider Damian Sanders purchased 153,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £74,999.89 ($95,298.46). Also, insider Charles Allen purchased 542,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of £249,320 ($316,797.97). 31.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through THG Beauty, THG Nutrition, and THG Ingenuity segments. The THG Beauty segment manufactures and retails skincare, haircare, cosmetics, body care, and fragrance; and operates spa and experience venues, as well as luxury clothing and homeware.
