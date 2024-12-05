JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Stock Price

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CMPO. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on CompoSecure from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on CompoSecure from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on CompoSecure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.36.

Shares of CompoSecure stock opened at $16.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.96. CompoSecure has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $16.39.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $107.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.11 million. CompoSecure had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CompoSecure will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Wilk sold 618,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $4,666,005.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 618,013 shares in the company, valued at $4,665,998.15. This trade represents a 50.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michele Logan sold 10,017,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $75,635,771.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,043,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,427,066. The trade was a 83.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,666,590 shares of company stock worth $80,774,821. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 474.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 28,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CompoSecure by 34.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 585,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after buying an additional 148,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CompoSecure by 20.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after buying an additional 66,232 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in CompoSecure by 137.3% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 18,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in CompoSecure by 43.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

