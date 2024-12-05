JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Stock

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VTLE. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Vital Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Vital Energy from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

NYSE:VTLE traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.50. 412,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,238. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.40. Vital Energy has a twelve month low of $25.85 and a twelve month high of $58.30.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $459.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.58 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 25.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vital Energy will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kathryn Anne Hill sold 2,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $61,135.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,091 shares in the company, valued at $879,130.02. This represents a 6.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $285,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,306.64. This trade represents a 11.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,168 shares of company stock worth $502,017 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 6.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vital Energy by 4.6% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vital Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,031,000 after purchasing an additional 17,782 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Vital Energy by 124.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 338,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 187,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Vital Energy by 77.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 137,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 59,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

