Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock Position Raised by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 195.8% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 977.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 65.2% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 10,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total transaction of $866,978.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,190,706.88. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $231,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,828,815.04. This represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 740,662 shares of company stock valued at $59,869,133. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $83.77 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $51.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.21.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

