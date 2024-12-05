Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) CFO Sells $15,557.04 in Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $15,557.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,780,778.28. This represents a 0.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.61, for a total value of $15,551.46.

On Monday, October 21st, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $14,409.42.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $14,191.80.

On Friday, September 20th, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.81, for a total transaction of $13,728.66.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded up $1.29 on Wednesday, reaching $83.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,455,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,845,554. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $51.70 and a 52-week high of $87.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.27%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 65.2% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 977.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.21.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

