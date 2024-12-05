John Bean Technologies Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 5th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.
John Bean Technologies has a payout ratio of 7.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect John Bean Technologies to earn $5.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.1%.
John Bean Technologies Stock Performance
NYSE JBT traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.15. 213,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,394. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.96 and its 200-day moving average is $99.41. John Bean Technologies has a 1 year low of $82.64 and a 1 year high of $127.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.55.
About John Bean Technologies
John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than John Bean Technologies
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- NVIDIA’s Blackwell Chips Set for Arizona Manufacturing by TSMC?
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- BlackRock Makes Waves With $12B Private Credit Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.