John Bean Technologies Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 5th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

John Bean Technologies has a payout ratio of 7.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect John Bean Technologies to earn $5.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.1%.

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE JBT traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.15. 213,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,394. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.96 and its 200-day moving average is $99.41. John Bean Technologies has a 1 year low of $82.64 and a 1 year high of $127.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.55.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.20 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

