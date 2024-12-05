JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Shares Purchased by Sphera Funds Management LTD.

Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned 0.12% of JFrog worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the second quarter valued at about $187,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the second quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of JFrog by 13.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FROG stock opened at $32.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.47. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $48.81.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FROG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.72.

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 16,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $471,501.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,010,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,354,075.59. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,627,242 shares in the company, valued at $185,562,776. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,891 shares of company stock worth $5,385,533 in the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

