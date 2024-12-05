JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Shares Purchased by Sphera Funds Management LTD.

Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned 0.12% of JFrog worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the second quarter valued at about $187,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the second quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of JFrog by 13.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JFrog Trading Up 4.2 %
FROG stock opened at $32.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.47. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $48.81.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Report on JFrog
Insider Activity at JFrog
In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 16,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $471,501.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,010,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,354,075.59. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,627,242 shares in the company, valued at $185,562,776. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,891 shares of company stock worth $5,385,533 in the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About JFrog
JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than JFrog
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Why Penguin Solutions Could Be the AI Sleeper Stock of 2025
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- SCHD: A Core Addition to Your Dividend Investment Portfolio
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- ZJK Stock Skyrockets Following NVIDIA Partnership News
Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.