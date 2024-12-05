Jeri L. Isbell Sells 3,353 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Stock

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) Director Jeri L. Isbell sold 3,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $315,282.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,757.55. This trade represents a 11.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $93.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.57. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.01 and a 12 month high of $194.98.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $788.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.49 million. Atkore had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 32.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.13%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (up previously from $93.00) on shares of Atkore in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Atkore from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Atkore from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atkore presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Atkore during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 895.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 445.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Atkore by 829.9% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Atkore by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

