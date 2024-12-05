Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $82.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $101.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $161.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.56.

Get Celanese alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CE

Celanese Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CE traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.44. 5,433,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,950. Celanese has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $172.16. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.99.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in Celanese in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Celanese in the third quarter worth $179,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its stake in Celanese by 29.0% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 17,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Celanese by 36.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 47,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 7.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,606,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,145,000 after purchasing an additional 177,552 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.