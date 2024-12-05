Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $86,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Saia by 347.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 159,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,817,000 after acquiring an additional 124,117 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Saia by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 250,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,589,000 after purchasing an additional 98,383 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Saia by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 692,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,761,000 after purchasing an additional 64,351 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,979,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Saia by 43,625.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 38,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,016,000 after purchasing an additional 38,827 shares during the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Saia

In other Saia news, EVP Rohit Lal sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $627,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,200. This represents a 11.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia Price Performance

Saia stock opened at $542.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.74. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $358.90 and a 52-week high of $628.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $490.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $448.77.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $842.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.82 million. Saia had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.83%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SAIA shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $511.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $481.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $440.00 to $437.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $443.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.59.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Saia

About Saia

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.