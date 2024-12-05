Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,844,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,398 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.86% of Dollar Tree worth $129,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,030,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,129,000 after buying an additional 158,385 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Dollar Tree by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,492,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,124,000 after acquiring an additional 138,042 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,003,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,958,000 after acquiring an additional 124,021 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp grew its position in Dollar Tree by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,525,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,264,000 after acquiring an additional 746,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,253,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,141,000 after acquiring an additional 10,681 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 2,200 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.27 per share, for a total transaction of $150,194.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at $670,616.21. This represents a 28.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $73.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.49 and a twelve month high of $151.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Redburn Atlantic raised Dollar Tree to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.53.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

