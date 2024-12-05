Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,163,439 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.93% of Maximus worth $108,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Maximus during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 344 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 201.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 392 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 8,788.9% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariadne Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Maximus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

Insider Activity at Maximus

In related news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.56, for a total value of $126,159.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,841.52. This represents a 17.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Maximus Stock Performance

Shares of MMS opened at $74.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.73. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.75 and a 52-week high of $93.97.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

