Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $136.97 Million Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 916,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,308 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.12% of ITT worth $136,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in ITT by 315.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in ITT by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $157.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.09. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $110.24 and a one year high of $161.13. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.40.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ITT had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $885.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.88.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

