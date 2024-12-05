Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $116.18 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,091 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,342 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $116,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $2,210,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,742 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Tesla by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 947,106 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $247,791,000 after acquiring an additional 469,739 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its position in Tesla by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 9,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Derivatives LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $261,044,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $357.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.96. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $361.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.06, a P/E/G ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 60,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $15,138,915.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,563,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,164,540.60. This trade represents a 3.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.43, for a total transaction of $2,481,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,226,491.76. This trade represents a 6.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 420,577 shares of company stock worth $135,230,506. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, November 18th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.75.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

