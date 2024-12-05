Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,952 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $149,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.7% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth $4,419,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth $108,792,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.31.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $520.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $509.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $487.08. The company has a market cap of $161.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.69 and a fifty-two week high of $533.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

